Read the full text of the stay on President Trump's Muslim ban

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly ordered a stay late Saturday evening on the deportation of individuals detained under President Donald Trump's executive order to turn away refugees for 120 days and prevent citizens of seven majority-Muslim Middle Eastern countries, including valid visa and green card holders, from entering the United States.

The stay prevents law enforcement officials from physically putting detainees onto airplanes and deporting them to their country of origin, but it does not prevent law enforcement from allowing those detainees into the country.

"This ruling preserves the status quo and ensures that people who have been granted permission to be in this country are not illegally removed off U.S. soil," Lee Gelernt, the deputy director of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project who represented plaintiffs Hameed Khalid Darweesh and Haider Samer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, said in a statement.

Text of the stay that prohibits the government from deporting people who are here with valid papers.

The full text of the stay is available below:

HAMEED KHALID DARWEESH and HAIDER SAMEER ABDULKHALEQ ALSHAWI, on behalf of themselves and others similarly situated,

Petitioners,

- against -

DONALD TRUMP, President of the United States; U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY ("OHS"); U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION ("CBP"); JOHN KELLY, Secretary of DHS; KEVIN K. MCALEENAN, Acting Commissioner of CBP; JAMES T. MADDEN, New York Field Director, CBP,

Respondents.

DECISION AND ORDER

17 Civ. 480 (AMD)

ANN DONNELLY, District Judge.

On January 28, 2017, the petitioners filed an Emergency Motion for Stay of Removal on behalf of themselves and others similarly situated.

IT APPEARING to the Court from the Emergency Motion for Stay of Removal, the other submissions, the arguments of counsel, and the hearing held on the 28th of January, 2017,

1. The petitioners have a strong likelihood of success in establishing that the removal of the petitioner and others similarly situated violates their rights to Due Process and Equal Protection guaranteed by the United States Constitution;

2. There is imminent danger that, absent the stay of removal, there will be substantial and irreparable injury to refugees, visa-holders, and other individuals from nations subject to the January 2 7, 2017 Executive Order;

3. The issuance of the stay of removal will not injure the other parties interested in the proceeding;

4. It is appropriate and just that, pending completion of a hearing before the Court on the merits of the Petition, that the Respondents be enjoined and restrained from the commission of further acts and misconduct in violation of the Constitution as described in the Emergency Motion for Stay of Removal.

WHEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the respondents, their officers, agents, servants, employees, attorneys, and all members and persons acting in concert or participation with them, from the date of this Order, are

ENJOINED AND RESTRAINED from, in any manner or by any means, removing individuals with refugee applications approved by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services as part of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, holders of valid immigrant and non-immigrant visas, and other individuals from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen legally authorized to enter the United States.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that to assure compliance with the Court's order, the Court directs service of this Order upon the United States Marshal for the Eastern District of New York, and further directs the United States Marshals Service to take those actions deemed necessary to enforce the provisions and prohibitions set forth in this Order.

SO ORDERED.

Ann M. Donnelly

United States District Judge

Dated: Brooklyn, New York

January 28, 2017