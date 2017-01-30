Sean Spicer retweeted — and emphatically endorsed — an 'Onion' article that roasted him

Either White House press secretary Sean Spicer is super into self-deprecating humor or he got punk'd by satire site the Onion, because he retweeted a satirical video comprised mostly of jokes about bad he is.

On Saturday, Spicer retweeted a tweet that said his "role in the Trump administration will be to provide the American public with robust and clearly articulated misinformation." In retweeting the Onion tweet, Spicer added, "You nailed it. Period!"

Twitter Sean Spicer's retweet of an 'Onion' video mocking ... Sean Spicer.

It's unclear whether Spicer fully read the text of the Onion's tweet or watched the accompanying video, titled "5 Things To Know About Sean Spicer." The video says he used to be a senior correspondent for NPR (he didn't), that his preferred speaking style is "Defensive," and gives an ironically evasive answer to the question of whether or not Spicer has knowingly lied to the press.

@SeanSpicer's role in the Trump administration will be to provide the American public with robust and clearly articulated misinformation. https://t.co/IlRkZPbDZl

Despite a flood replies mocking Spicer for tweeting out a joke video, on Monday morning the tweet was still live.