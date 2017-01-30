8 Uber and Lyft alternatives: Taxi, cab and other ride apps that are cheap — and just as easy to use

One of the most confusing aspects of the backlash to President Donald Trump's travel ban for immigrants and refugees has been whether it's OK to continue using ride-sharing apps like Lyft and Uber.

In the wake of Uber's decision to suspend surge pricing on trips to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City over the weekend, Lyft quickly capitalized on the controversy by making a $1 million donation to the American Civil Liberties Union, making them the temporary champions of woke Twitter.

If there was any doubt about the announcement's efficacy, Lyft's app-store ranking skyrocketed from No. 39 to No. 6, eventually overtaking Uber.

The one problem with the outrage?

If you've got beef with Uber, you've got beef with Lyft too. As Dan Primack of Axios reported, both companies have representatives in the Trump administration, thanks to a new advisory committee on automation with members from Lyft, Uber, Amazon, Zipcar and other tech firms. What's more, Trump adviser and billionaire Peter Thiel is a major Lyft investor.

The accusation that Uber helped break striking taxi workers was also inaccurate — since Uber CEO Travis Kalanick announced that it was suspending surge pricing after the strike had already ended.

Here are a few of your options if you want to #DeleteUber and bail on Lyft too. While some are Uber clones, others use licensed taxis driven by unionized drivers, which can save you money. A New York City taxi, for example, is nearly 20% cheaper than an UberX ride, data scientist Anastasios Noulas of Lancaster University in the U.K. told Consumer Reports.

Arro

Arro is available in five cities, including New York, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco and Houston. According to the Wall Street Journal, Arro also bested Uber on both price and arrival times. Unlike Uber and Lyft, which rely heavily on private drivers, Arro let's you hail (and pay for) an actual licensed taxi from your phone.

Curb

Curb is available in more than 65 cities including Honolulu, New Orleans and Buffalo, New York. It makes a point of using professional drivers in regular, metered taxi cabs, and is backed by a major company, the payments processor Verifone.

If you're not in a city where any of the companies area available, then you can still free yourself from ride-sharing hegemony, although without an app-driven alternative that may involve picking up the phone any time you need a ride.

Fasten

Fasten is only available in a couple markets for now, Boston and Austin, Texas, but it's got a few cool innovations. The company only takes a roughly $1 cut from each ride, regardless of trip length. Customers also have the option to pay extra to get picked up faster when there's high demand, an alternative to Uber's controversial surge pricing.

Get Me

Get Me is available in a five Texas cities including San Antonio and Dallas.

Gett

Gett is only available in a few markets so far, having concentrated on Russia, the United Kingdom and Israel. Still the app is available in New York City and Gett bills itself as a better alternative for drivers, since it allows tipping. Bonus: Customers in Manhattan can get $10 rides so long as they are under 4 miles and take less than 30 minutes.

Via

Available in Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C., this relative newcomer offers shared rides starting as low as $3.95 in Chicago and $5 in NYC.

Wingz

Wingz specializes in getting people to and from the airport, and as such has you schedule your trip in advance. While it's not going to be of much help on a moment's notice, it is widely available in 1,000 markets including Los Angeles, Seattle and Phoenix.

zTrip

zTrip lets you hail a cab or sedan pretty much the same as you would an Uber, the major difference is that it's backed by a major transportation conglomerate called Transdev. As a result it's pretty widely available in markets ranging from Pittsburgh and Baltimore to Colorado Springs, Colorado.

