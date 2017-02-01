The latest patch for WWE 2K17 — update 1.06 — has been released, and it addresses a variety of modes. Gameplay, presentation, creation and elements of newly added downloadable content are all a part of the upgrades.

Per the game's official website, here's a look at the detailed notes.

WWE 2K17 update 1.06: Gameplay patch notes

• Fixed a stability issue when performing a Dirty Pin while the referee is down in a match

• Fixed issues with various corner comeback moves not being able to be performed

• Fixed an issue in which Superstars couldn't reposition an opponent back into the ring when dragging a standing opponent outside the ring

• Addressed a warping issue that occurred when performing apron grapples from outside the ring

• Fixed an issue with Superstars getting stuck when grappling a female Custom Superstar performing an apron taunt

• Addressed issues with certain moves not connecting properly when performed

• Fixed an issue where a Superstar's body could float unnaturally when reversing certain moves

• Tuned damage values of various moves that were previously dealing too much or too little damage, including reversals that were not dealing damage as intended

• Addressed stamina consumption issues for several moves

• Addressed issues with an opponent not being able to interrupt or reverse certain moves as intended

• Addressed a warping issue that could occur when performing certain moves near the rope

• Fixed an issue with a Superstar not being able to grapple a stunned opponent when both are near the top of a ladder

• Fixed an issue with the Major Reversal icon briefly flashing onscreen at an inappropriate time

• Addressed warping issues that could occur with multiple moves when performed near a ladder

• Fixed an issue with Finisher icons being incorrectly awarded to the attacking Superstar after a "Spear 7" signature move is reversed

• Fixed an issue with the "Curb Stomp 2" move causing a Superstar to run indefinitely against the ropes

• Addressed an issue with Superstars getting stuck performing the "Boom Drop" in tag team matches

WWE 2K17 update 1.06: Online patch notes

• Improved online stability for 6-Man matches featuring all Custom Superstars in WWE Live

• Fixed a hang issue that could occur when quickly selecting Custom Superstars in WWE Live

• Fixed a disconnection issue that could occur when a friend attempted to join a session while the host was on a loading screen

WWE 2K17 update 1.06: Universe patch notes

• The "Weeks Held" statistic now properly tracks cumulative weeks across a Superstar's title reigns rather than continuous weeks in the longest title reign

• Addressed an issue with Superstar UI positioning during Falls Count Anywhere and Extreme Rules matches

• Fixed a stability issue that could occur when destroying multiple environmental objects and proceeding to the next match after winning in WWE Universe

WWE 2K17 update 1.06: Visual Presentation patch notes

• Addressed a finger clipping issue with the "John Cena Champion" entrance motion

• Fixed an issue with Eva Marie's entrance when she is a title holder and an alternate attire is used

WWE 2K17 update 1.06: Creations - Superstar patch notes

• Addressed an issue when applying headgear parts to Kane (Corporate)

• "Abilities" will no longer be grayed out when adjusting a Superstar's weight in WWE Creations

• Fixed several warping and clipping issues that occurred when various clothing parts were equipped

• Fixed several issues with the color of clothing parts changing when choosing Lettering logo options

• Fixed an issue with body art (torso) designs not applying around the hips of female Superstars

• Fixed multiple issues with hair dye not applying as intended to certain WWE Superstars and hair styles

WWE 2K17 update 1.06: Creations - Entrance patch notes

• Fixed an issue with the opponent's music playing incorrectly during sections of an Advanced Creations entrance intended to have no music generated

• Fixed a display issue with the motorcycle in Undertaker 00's entrance motion when using a female Superstar

• Fixed camera issues for certain entrance motions when assigned to a female Superstar

WWE 2K17 update 1.06: Creations - Video patch notes

• Addressed stability issues when previewing select cutscenes

WWE 2K17 update 1.06: Creations - Arena patch notes

• Addressed an issue with applying logos to turnbuckle pads

• Fixed an issue when applying stage patterns to the WCW Bash at the Beach 1994 arena

WWE 2K17 update 1.06: Creations - Move Set patch notes

• Improved preview animations for various moves in Edit Move-set

WWE 2K17 update 1.06: Audio patch notes

• Fixed an issue with post-match music failing to play after winning a match with an alternate attire Superstar

• Addressed issue with Zack Ryder and crowd not chanting "Woo woo woo" during his victory scene

• Fixed an issue with delayed audio in Shawn Michaels' 97's victory scene

WWE 2K17 update 1.06: Downloadable Content patch notes

• Added support for the "WWE 2K17 Hall of Fame Showcase" downloadable content ahead of release

• Revised several move animations to appear more natural and adjusted syncing issues for moves from the WWE 2K17 Legends Pack, WWE 2K17 New Moves Pack and WWE 2K17 Future Stars Pack

• WWE 2K17 Future Stars Pack – Addressed an issue with Superstars getting stuck when performing the Hyperdrive move

• WWE 2K17 Future Stars Pack – Eliminated a beeping sound that played during the match-up screen for matches featuring The Club

• WWE 2K17 Future Stars Pack – Fixed an issue with the Tye Breaker move failing to award Signature Touch points

• WWE 2K17 Future Stars Pack – Users can now modify the colors of Mojo Rawley's face tape in WWE Creations

• WWE 2K17 Future Stars Pack – Fixed an issue in which hair dye incorrectly applied to Luke Gallows's face

• WWE 2K17 Future Stars Pack – Fixed an issue with the referee getting stuck after performing a pin combo with the Magic Killer and Hype Ryder moves

WWE 2K17 updates aren't slowing down

The game released in October, but we're moving into February and still seeing massive updates like this one. There's still one more DLC package on the way, including the Hall of Fame Showcase. So look for more information as the updates arrive.

