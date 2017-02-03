Kellyanne Conway desperately wants you to notice her and she's using clothes to make sure you do

Before Donald Trump entered the White House, the fashion world had its eyes trained on Melania Trump. With her model past and affection for expensive designer duds, plus her being the next first lady after Michelle Obama, it felt natural to look at her style as a way to gain clues into what she might be thinking or how she might be feeling.

Then, people started talking about how Ivanka Trump might be the one to really look at, since she may be taking over some of the more typical first lady roles and duties, plus her own experience with a fashion line.

But then Inauguration Day happened, and Trump's counselor and former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway showed up looking like this:

Kellyanne Conway talks to other guest after attending services at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Trump advisers Kellyanne Conway (L) and Hope Hicks on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

A look she coined to be "Trump Revolutionary wear." A look she had to pay $3,600 to achieve. A look seemed to say, "Yes, I am both the most interesting and telling dresser in this here new White House. Here I am."

The attention given to the outfit was no accident on Conway's part. She is, according to herself, the "the face of Trump's movement." So yes, of course, she wants to be seen — desperately so. She wants you to look at her while she talks about "alternative facts" or a "Bowling Green massacre" that never happened.

She draws as many eyes to her as possible by wearing notable, stand-out outfits.

In the very first days of the Trump administration, we saw this. On the Sunday after the inauguration, she appeared on political talk shows from the White House lawn wearing a glittery pin meant to look like the presidential seal, but with an enamel ring around it reading "President of the United States Donald Trump."

Counselor to President, Kellyanne Conway, prepares to appear on the Sunday morning show 'Meet The Press.' Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Conway on the Sunday after the inauguration Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The day after that, she wore a bright orange jacket to the first White House press briefing of the Trump administration.

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway (C) arrives for the daily press briefing on Jan. 23 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The day after that, she wore a leather jacket.

Kellyanne Conway on Jan. 24 Getty Images

Since the inauguration, Conway has worn bright pink and red. On Wednesday she showed up looking like a pilgrim from 1695.

Kellyanne Conway (L) on Feb. 1 Getty Images

And this is not at all a recent shift. Here's Conway back in December, with a huge statement necklace.

Kellyanne Conway back on Dec. 15 Getty Images

And here she is before that in December, wearing red and a fur coat.

Kellyanne Conway on Dec. 4 Getty Images

In November, she even wore a poncho.

Kellyanne Conway (L) on Nov. 29 Getty Images

Compare her looks and appearances to those of Melania and Ivanka Trump.

While Conway loves a red or hot pink jacket, both Melania and Ivanka opt for subtle colors like white or beige or blue or black. To a formal dinner the night before the inauguration, Conway showed up in a sweeping red dress.

Kellyanne Conway speaks with members of the media as she arrives for a dinner at Union Station ahead of Friday's presidential inauguration, in Washington. Matt Rourke/AP

To that event, Ivanka wore white and black and Melania wore beige sparkles.

Ivanka Trump (L) and Melania Trump (R) Twitter/Getty Images

And while we all know what Conway wore to the actual swearing-in, Melania and Ivanka wore this:

First lady Melania Trump (R), stands with Ivanka Trump at the inaugural parade. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Trumps are reserved when it comes to fashion. They never look bad — and probably never will. Instead, they stick to classic silhouettes and colors that don't draw significant attention. Conway, on the other hand, appears to use fashion to draw as much attention to herself as possible.

At this point, you may be asking yourself: Why is she like this? Why her?

A hint to why is something she told the Hollywood Reporter: "If you see me on TV, it's because he wants me there."

And that "he," of course, is Donald Trump.

So maybe he's the mastermind behind having her dress like this. There are rumors swirling about Trump being obsessed with what his staff wears, so it'd make sense. Maybe he wants her to dress brightly to assure that people are paying attention, that she catches the eye.

But then there is still the possibility that she just loves to be flashy. Whatever it is, it's beyond obvious at this point that she wants to be noticed — and she'll wear just about anything to make that happen.