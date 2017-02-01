Star Wars Battlefront 2 is the upcoming sequel to 2016's Star Wars Battlefront, the reboot of the series developed by EA DICE. It looks like it's going to get its own world of single-player content, according to information revealed in a recent EA earnings report.

Not to be confused with the Star Wars: Battlefront 2 that was released in 2005 via Pandemic, Star Wars Battlefront 2 is the next installment of the modern game that EA will be throwing a fresh coat of paint on. The current Star Wars Battlefront was released without a proper single-player campaign mode, instead offering mostly online skirmishes and multiplayer battles. This led to some dissatisfaction from players who were hoping for a full-fledged single-player experience.

With DICE no longer being the sole handler of Star Wars Battlefront going forward, Burnout creator Criterion and EA's Motive Studios are moving in and introducing some changes. That means single-player content in Star Wars Battlefront 2, according to Engadget.

Star Wars Battlefront was also seen as lacking by several gamers with its small collection of multiplayer maps and its lack of single-player content. Hopefully, the sequel can correct these issues as well.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is set to launch later this year, but we still don't have a set release date.

