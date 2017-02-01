Watch Donald Trump awkwardly say Frederick Douglass is "being recognized more and more"

President Donald Trump on Wednesday held a roundtable with African-American leaders to celebrate the start of Black History Month — a meeting that was filled with awkward stumbles and at times indecipherable comments about black history.

In the most uncomfortable moment, Trump appeared to be unaware of how well-known and celebrated Frederick Douglass was for his role in the abolitionist and early civil rights movements.

"I am very proud now that we have a museum on the National Mall where people can learn about Rev. [Martin Luther] King, so many other things, Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who has done an amazing job that is being recognized more and more, I noticed," Trump told those gathered at the roundtable.

It's unclear what Trump meant when he said Douglass is "being recognized more and more."

Douglass — an escaped slave — died in 1895. He is a large part of Black History Month curricula across the country, given how his eloquent speeches and writings helped changes white Americans' image of slaves.

The President clearly has no idea who Frederick Douglass is. https://t.co/Q8TDkEgnuu

Trump went on to use the Black History Month event to attack the media, calling CNN "fake news" and adding that "Fox has treated me very nice."

He told the story of a reporter who mistakenly thought Trump had removed the bust of Martin Luther King Jr. from the Oval Office — a mistake the reporter corrected — and used that story to call the press "a disgrace."

Here is a transcript of President Trump's comments on Dr. Martin Luther King at his Black History Month gathering this morning.

Twitter erupted over Trump's Black History Month event, expressing amazement at how awkward it was.

Aide: I'm not sure we're making Black History Month awkward enough. Trump: Watch me. https://t.co/shiOdtqeUX

No. No. Black History Month is cancelled; Trump broke it. https://t.co/oZoXVQvG2U

Others pointed out that Trump made Black History Month about himself, using the event to bemoan the media's coverage of his administration.

Donald Trump just made Black History Month about Donald Trump. https://t.co/UvEQ9pat2u

Trump is using his announcement of black history month to ... attack the media.

Overall, it seems Trump's Black History Month event did little to better his image among black voters, who voted against his candidacy in massive numbers, according to exit polls.