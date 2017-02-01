Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn puts Iran 'on notice' after missile launch

National security adviser Michael Flynn put Iran "on notice" in a strongly worded statement Wednesday, calling out the nation's "destabilizing behavior across the Middle East" after a ballistic missile launch.

"The Obama administration failed to respond adequately to Tehran's malign actions — including weapons transfers, support for terrorism and other violations of international norms," Flynn said, condemning Iranian actions that "undermine security, prosperity and stability" in the region and "place American lives at risk."

National Security Advisor Michael Flynn says U.S. "condemns" recent actions by Iran: "As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice" https://t.co/90VUt94Q4Q

"President Trump has severely criticized the various agreements reached between Iran and the Obama administration, as well as the United Nations, as being weak and ineffective," Flynn said.

"Instead of being thankful to the United States for these agreements, Iran is now feeling emboldened. As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice."

Flynn didn't specify what action the United States might take if Iran didn't back off.

WH @PressSec on meaning of NSA Flynn putting Iran "on notice" after missile test: "We aren't going to sit by and not act on those actions

Spicer said the missile test violated U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, which specified that Iran should not test missiles capable of delivering nuclear weaponry.

Reuters reported that Hossein Dehghan, Iran's defense minister, said Wednesday the country "had tested a new missile but this did not breach the Islamic Republic's nuclear accord with world powers" or the Security Council resolution.

In a muscular display of foreign policy under the new president, Flynn said the missile launch and an attack against a Saudi naval vessel "by Iran-supported Houthi militants" were just the latest examples of how Iran "continues to threaten U.S. friends and allies in the region."