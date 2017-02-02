Diablo 3's latest update is patch 2.5.0, and it's brought with it a wealth of new updates for players of the game's PC version. The update follows patch 1.17 for PlayStation 4, which smoothed over several crashing issues brought on by a previous patch.

Players can now welcome into the mix Diablo 3 patch 2.5.0, which offers new features like the Armory, Crafting Mat Storage, new Primal Ancient items and a hodgepodge of other additions. If you’re a PC player, you can try out the latest patch by way of the public test realm and then head to Blizzard's public test forums to chat about the changes and offer feedback.

Diablo 3 Update 2.5.0 Patch Notes: New features and class updates

Diablo 3 patch 2.5.0 introduces the Armory, which allows players to save up to five builds of each character. You can find it within the town hub of each Act. When you save a build in the Armory, your character’s current gear, active and passive skills, gems and Kanai’s Cube powers will be preserved. When you go back to swap between builds in the Armory, your items and gear will be automatically traded from your current cache of items.

In patch 2.5.0, you also obtain Crafting Mat Storage, which allows you to save your crafting materials and other goodies obtained via salvaging in a separate storage tab, which should offer you additional space in your shared stash. You can get there through the Inventory window.

The Crusader class has been updated with the Shield Glare ability. The Divine Verdict rune will likely be updated in the future, according to Blizzard, and will begin applying the Shield Glare effect in instances where targets are immune to enemies already being affected by crowd control.

Diablo 3 Update 2.5.0 Patch Notes: Primal ancient item updates

Primal Ancient items will be added to the cache of currently available items with patch 2.5.0. Legendary and set items will now have the chance to be rolled as Primal Ancient, a new type that’s rarer than ancient items with increased stat ranges. This is an even higher rarity class from which to choose.

The in-game items with the Legendary rarity level have also been adjusted. For instance, the Rimeheart item will now have an improved chance of automatically casting its Legendary power on frozen targets. This has been upped from 10% to 20%. The Strongarm Bracers will also receive an added damage bonus applied with enemy knockback. (It was previously inflicted when the enemy landed.) Its damage bonus duration has been increased to six seconds in addition to having its functionality changed.

Some regular items' functions have been altered, too, with the Barber being considered a Ceremonial Knife rather than a Dagger going forward. This means its general classification has been changed. The Manald Heal will also be altered in an upcoming PTR patch for Wizard pets like Hydras to proc the damage component when attacking a target.

Diablo 3 Update 2.5.0 Patch Notes: Adventure Mode changes

In addition to item and class changes, the requirements for difficulty levels in public games has been raised. Previously set at the Paragon Level, they've gone to the highest solo class — Greater Rift. This will only apply to players on PC and Mac, but it's something to keep in mind if you frequent Adventure Mode.

Bonus Acts have been removed in their entirety. Set Dungeon fixes have been put into motion, including Unhallowed Essence’s upper-right tile having been replaced for more monster spawning; Armor of Akkhan’s Condemn requirement for completion; and Delsere’s Magnum Opus, where the number of enemies players must hit at once has been reduced.

Blizzard has confirmed these patch notes have yet to be finalized and additional information could be added or altered in the coming days. If you’re a Diablo 3 fan, however, you can jump onto the PTR now and check out these changes.

