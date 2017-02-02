Nancy Pelosi, pulling zero punches, called Steve Bannon a "white supremacist"

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi didn't mince words about her thoughts on White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, repeatedly calling him a "white supremacist" at her weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill.

"What's making America less safe is to have a white supremacist named to the National Security Council as a permanent member, while the chairman of the Joint Chiefs and the director of national intelligence are told, 'Don't call us we'll call you,'" Pelosi said, referring to Bannon's permanent invitation by presidential memorandum to President Donald Trump's NSC.

@NancyPelosi was critical of Trump's addition of Steve Bannon to the National Security Council, calling him a 'white supremacist.'

"It's a stunning thing that a white supremacist, Bannon, would be a permanent member of the National Security Council," Pelosi continued.

@NancyPelosi repeatedly calls Steve Bannon a "white supremacist," & said she "can't wait" for Chaffetz bill on mental state/nuclear weapons

Bannon, who led the conservative agitator news site Breitbart before joining Trump's presidential campaign, has embraced the "alt-right" — a political movement that has become synonymous with white nationalism.

Multiple reports say he's behind many of Trump's most controversial policies — including the travel ban focused on Muslim refugees, immigrants and travelers — leading to calls for his ouster and a rallying cry to #FirePresidentBannon at protests across the country.

Correction: Feb. 2, 2017

A previous version of this story misidentified the method through which President Donald Trump named Steve Bannon to the National Security Council. It happened through a presidential memorandum.