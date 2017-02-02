House Republicans on Thursday voted to roll back a regulation that sought to prevent those with serious mental health conditions from purchasing guns, a rule created by President Barack Obama but opposed by gun rights groups like the National Rifle Association.

The rule forced the Social Security Administration to identify beneficiaries deemed incapable of managing their own finances and add them to the national background check system that determines whether people are allowed to buy a gun.

The rule was a response to the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in 2012.

Republicans said the bill unfairly targeted disabled people.

"This rule allows for bureaucrats to strip disabled people of their Second Amendment rights without due process," Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-La.) said in a statement, according to Bloomberg. "The Constitution applied to all Americans, including disabled Americans, and I'm glad to see that Congress is acting swiftly to defend it."

The House voted to remove the rule by a vote of 235 to 180. All but two House Republicans, along with six House Democrats, voted to nix the rule. Now, the Senate must also vote to reverse the regulation.

Mostly along party lines: Republicans 229-2, Democrats 6-178

The NRA celebrated the House vote on Thursday.

"The Obama administration's last minute, back-door gun grab would have stripped law-abiding Americans of their Second Amendment rights without due process," Chris W. Cox, executive director of the NRA, said in a statement. "Today's vote was the first step in revoking this unconstitutional action."