Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Here is every ad that has been released so far
Eric Gay/AP

By Eric Eidelstein
One of the greater joys of Super Bowl Sunday has little to do with what happens on the field, but what's aired during commercial breaks. While TV advertisements can be a drag at any other time of the year, the Super Bowl is the one event where they are as exciting as the show itself. 

From Budweiser to T-Mobile, here are all the commercials — released so far — in anticipation of the game, which airs on CBS Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. 

Audi

Source: YouTube

Avocados From Mexico

Source: YouTube

Budweiser

Source: YouTube

Bud Light

Source: YouTube

Buick

Source: YouTube

Busch

Source: YouTube

Febreze

Source: YouTube

FIJI Water

Source: YouTube

Ford

Source: YouTube

Honda

Source: YouTube

Intel

Source: YouTube

Kia

Source: YouTube

King's Hawaiian

Source: YouTube

Lexus

Source: YouTube

LIFEWTR

Source: YouTube

McDonald's

Source: YouTube

Mercedes-Benz

Source: YouTube

Michelob Ultra

Source: YouTube

Mr. Clean

Source: YouTube

Nintendo

Source: YouTube

Skittles

Source: YouTube

Sprint

Source: YouTube

Tide

Source: YouTube

T-Mobile

Source: YouTube

Top Games

Source: YouTube

Wix

Source: YouTube

Wonderful Pistachios 

Source: YouTube

84 Lumber

Source: YouTube

Mic has ongoing coverage on Super Bowl 51. For more stories relating to the sporting event, you can head to our main hub over here

