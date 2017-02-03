Once you've gotten started on Fire Emblem Heroes, the newest mobile game from Nintendo, you'll probably wonder which characters you should strive for if you want the most elite squad around.

Don't worry, we've got you covered.

The best units in Fire Emblem Heroes

The Fire Emblem Heroes page on GamePress has a helpful early tier list for Fire Emblem Heroes that outlines which characters will give you the biggest advantage right now. As you probably know, characters come with star ratings when you summon them. While most characters are flexible with regard to which star rating they come with, some heroes will only ever come with five stars. These are the ones you want.

Characters like Lucina, Azura and Hector are five-star base units. This means they are naturally more powerful than other characters before any upgrades. However, aside from having better stats, they also have unique abilities that give them an edge in battle.

For example, Leo can limit the attack range of his opponent and add an area of effect to his attack, doing damage to more than one enemy at a time. Ryoma, on the other hand, can counter attacks from any distance, making him useful against long range attackers.

Good luck summoning these powerful heroes.

