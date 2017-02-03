Ivanka Trump assembled a group of mostly men to discuss advancing women in the workforce

Ivanka Trump hosted a dinner party on Thursday night to discuss strategies to advocate for women in the workforce. The guest list included six men and just two women.

"They want to hear from people who know the importance of keeping women in the workplace, and hear about what are the barriers," said Ernst & Young CEO Mark Weinberger, who was among the group of predominantly men at Trump's gathering, Politico reported. "They want to discuss what can be done through government, what can be done through business. They said, 'Would you sit down?' I said, absolutely."

Also in attendance were Wal-Mart Stores Inc. CEO Doug McMillon, General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky, investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi, JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon, the head of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn and former Goldman Sachs partner Dina Powell, according to Politico.

Weinberger and McMillon are the two executives President Donald Trump chose to advise him on Friday regarding women in the workforce — no women are included in this discussion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to the Politico report, Ivanka Trump assembled the group made up of 75% men to brainstorm on "how to promote women in the workforce and fight for issues like paid maternity leave."

Trump has put a lot of effort in giving off the illusion that she is fighting the good fight for women at work, but a deeper look reveals her campaign isn't as noble as it may seem. For example, in a television appearance in September, she said that the Trump Organization gave all of its employees paid maternity leave. The Huffington Post found this to be false. Additionally, rallying a team of chiefly men to come up with ideas on how to advance women in the workforce signals either a total lack of pragmatism — or reveals what some are already thinking: Ivanka Trump doesn't have all women's best interest in mind.