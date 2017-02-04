Thousands continue to protest Donald Trump in third week of presidency

Activists planned at least 34 #ResistTrump events in protest of President Donald Trump, his administration and his growing number of far-reaching executive orders this weekend, rallying in major cities from coast to coast.

34 #ResistTrump protests are taking place around the country this weekend! Find out if there's one near you, here: https://t.co/YX6aRo7Jeg

Hundreds turned up outside Stonewall Inn, New York's iconic landmark and epicenter of the LGBTQ equality movement, to resist Trump's administration and his executive order banning refugees and nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries, NBC reported.

Mic's Mathew Rodriguez said the solidarity rally's attendance grew to the thousands by late Saturday afternoon.

14 minutes ahead of time, chants have begun at the NYC #LGBTSolidarityRally in front of #Stonewall https://t.co/eSlqTT3ubN

The #DerSpiegel cover depicting Trump decapitating the Statue of Liberty is already a poster at the #LGBTSolidarityRally in NYC

Britney sign here at #LGBTSolidarityRally calling Trump a "Womanizer" and "Toxic

Rally at #StonewallInn. #LoveTrumpsHate?????????????????? #NoBanNoWall #Resist

StonewallInn LGBTQ Rally

A hundred or more turned out for a protest at Los Angeles International Airport, the L.A. Times reported, for a rally that was later met by a counter-protest by some Trump supporters.

A "growing" crowd assembled in Miami, Local 10 News reported, marching down roads, chanting "No Ban, No Wall!" and staging a sit-in before a Bank of America building.

"Thousands of people" gathered outside the state capitol in Salt Lake City, according to Fox 13, as part of a March for Refugees in support of those who were denied U.S. entry under the president's order.

In Denver, another rally focused on Betsy DeVos, Trump's nominee for secretary of education who seemingly failed to understand some basic concepts about the Department of Education's mission and is controversial for her aggressively pro-charter schools stance. Dozens organized by the American Federation of Teachers and Denver Federation of Teachers protested outside Sen. Cory Gardner's office against DeVos' confirmation, according to Fox 31 Denver.

On assignment at LAX today's.

In Philadelphia, the Inquirer reported hundreds of protesters turned out to protest a speech Vice President Mike Pence gave at the Federalist Society at Congress Hall, on Chestnut Street, later joining with a larger group of thousands for a March for Humanity at City Hall.

"'No Pence! No fear! Philly doesn't want you here!'" they chanted.

No Pence! No fear! Philly doesn't want you here!" https://t.co/ExN9Ua7Baq

The events underscore continuing progressive resistance to Trump, whose confrontational approach to a series of high-profile controversies has done nothing to deescalate the public mood after a tense 2016 campaign season.

Protests are scheduled around the country for the rest of the weekend. According to USA Today, a coalition of activists is working to stage a major demonstration during Super Bowl 51 in downtown Houston on Sunday night.