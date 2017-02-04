Sean Spicer said Trump's order isn't a ban — has he been reading Trump's tweets?

Earlier this week, White House press secretary Sean Spicer lambasted the media for calling President Donald Trump's executive order, which bars nearly all refugees as well as nationals of seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S., a ban.

"It's not a Muslim ban. It's not a travel ban," Spicer told reporters. "It's a vetting system to keep America safe."

Spicer's boss, the president, has spent much of the ensuing days undermining that defense.

On Twitter alone, the president repeatedly referenced his "ban," which was temporarily halted nationwide by a court ruling on Friday. Trump at first seemed to equivocate on what to call the order before posting people should call it what they want. He, however, seems to have settled on"ban," since he's used it on Twitter at least three times since Spicer's press conference.

Everybody is arguing whether or not it is a BAN. Call it what you want, it is about keeping bad people (with bad intentions) out of country!

Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it's death & destruction!

What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.?

Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision

Semantics aside, Trump clearly intended the executive order as a de facto ban on Muslims. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Trump initially came to him to talk about the "ban" and show him "the right way to do it legally."

In 1 tweet Trump contradicts his spokesman, shows lack of basic knowledge about our constitutional structure, and misstates immigration law.

Calls it a ban. I'm sure his staff who have been insisting it's not a ban are really excited about that. Fun Saturday for them. https://t.co/7ACS3jsjBF

It's hardly the first time — and certainly unlikely to be the last — Trump or administration officials have gone off message. In a statement last week, Spicer defended Trump's decision to terminate acting Attorney General Sally Q. Yates, who refused to defend the order in court, by insisting his order was "not extreme." Yet Trump himself has referred to the policy as "extreme vetting" almost continually.