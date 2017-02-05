On Sunday evening, some men will gather to do some sports between absurdly expensive commercial breaks. But the more formidable face-off may come just before the Super Bowl begins, when Fox broadcasts an interview between our petulant president, Donald Trump, and network host Bill O'Reilly.

On Saturday evening, Fox shared a preview of the conversation. Among the issues up for discussion: Trump's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, murder and the question of respect — mainly whether or not our president respects Russia's president. He does, he told O'Reilly:

"Well, I respect a lot of people, but that doesn't mean I'm gonna get along with them. He's a leader of his country. I say it's better to get along with Russia than not, and if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS, which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world, major fight, that's a good thing. Will I get along with him? I have no idea. But it's a possibility."

Sailing past the self-contradictions in Trump's response, O'Reilly pointed out that "Putin's a killer," prompting the president to nod in brief consideration of that valid point. Before he dismissed it entirely.

"There are a lot of killers," Trump continued. "We've got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country's so innocent?"

Putin, whom Trump apparently admires quite a bit, has been accused of taking hits on his opponents and critics, journalists among them.

For full context and some pre-football frights, tune in to the interview at 4 p.m. Eastern on Fox.