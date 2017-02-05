New Yorkers rally to remove anti-Semitic graffiti from subway train

In a Facebook post generating hundreds of thousands of shares, New Yorker Gregory Locke on Saturday told a story of boarding a Manhattan subway train to find windows and advertisements covered in anti-Semitic graffiti, including swastikas and the phrase "Jews belong in the oven."

"'I guess this is Trump's America,' said one passenger," Locke wrote on Facebook. "No sir, it's not. Not tonight and not ever. Not as long as stubborn New Yorkers have anything to say about it."

Instead of doing nothing, subway passengers rallied to try and remove the graffiti.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organization that tracks the activity of hate groups across the United States, neo-Nazis have been attempting to "capitalize on an environment of intense racist energy due in no small part to President Donald Trump's campaign," but have found themselves frustrated by failure and a largely resistant public. One of Trump's own top advisers, chief strategist and former Breitbart executive Stephen Bannon, has been accused of anti-Semitic views.

In the 10 days following the Nov. 8 presidential election, the SPLC recorded roughly 100 anti-Semitic incidents such as intimidation, graffiti and vandalism. Jewish groups across the United States have received at least three waves of bomb threats in 2017, with nearly 50 total threats recorded so far.

Not all is bad, however; writing at Slate, William Saletan notes that as Trump takes increasingly hostile stances against immigrants, Muslims, minorities and women, opinion polls show public sentiment solidifying in the opposite direction.

