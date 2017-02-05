Donald Trump's Muslim ban has kept a 2-year-old refugee with severe burns from his family

President Donald Trump's executive order banning all refugees for 120 days and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days may not be doing much to keep the U.S. safe from terrorism, but it is keeping a 2-year-old Iraqi refugee recovering from severe facial burns from seeing his family.

RT @drsanjaygupta Update: Dili's dad refused entry into US consulate in Iraq this morning despite having an appt. https://t.co/5jfwm1Uaik

Adlay Kejjan, his caretaker, told CNN Muhsin's family intended to fly to Lansing, Michigan, where he is receiving medical care, but their travel visas were revoked in January, before Trump took office. Now they worry Trump's ban will prevent them from coming at all, and may interfere with Muhsin receiving additional surgeries.

Kejjan added Muhsin has not seen his family in four months and "He feels abandoned by them."

"Because when they call, I can see, like, he doesn't want to interact with them, but sometimes when they're talking to me, he just looks at them like over my shoulder," Kejjan told CNN.

Muhsin's family was fleeing ISIS, the notorious international terror organization which had taken over wide swathes of Iraq and Syria and committed genocide against Yazidis. A United Nations report concluded "No other religious group present in ISIS-controlled areas of Syria and Iraq has been subjected to the destruction that the Yazidis have suffered," including mass killings, rapes, slavery and ethnic cleansing.

According to CNN, Muhsin's father said he was denied entry to the U.S. consulate in Iraq despite having an appointment to discuss the situation.

They named their second son Trump. Father Ajeel Muhsin told CNN they did so because "America is helping us to do surgery on our boy. We want to show our appreciation to America for what they are doing for our boy."