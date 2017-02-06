Trump’s team can’t even turn on the lights in the White House. No, seriously.

President Donald Trump's team is having a little trouble getting its bearings at the White House. Just a couple weeks in, the administration has had some issues rolling out signature policy moves and conducting basic diplomacy with allies. It also seems to be having trouble turning on the lights and leaving rooms.

No, really. Members of Trump's team literally can't figure out how to operate the light switches.

This is from a Sunday story in the New York Times:

Aides confer in the dark because they cannot figure out how to operate the light switches in the cabinet room. Visitors conclude their meetings and then wander around, testing doorknobs until finding one that leads to an exit.

At the outset of the administration, a video showing Fox & Friends hosts boasting about Trump watching their show so often that he'd turn the lights on and off when they asked him made the rounds on Twitter. The video turned out to be a gag — but who knew the act of turning on the lights in the White House would be the least realistic part?