For her Super Bowl halftime performance, Lady Gaga went for the glitz. She paired a bedazzled, crystal encrusted Versace leotard — complete with large shoulder pads — with equally bedazzled, matching crystal-encrusted boots. And she didn't stop there.

For her makeup, Gaga wore what was effectively a winged crystal eye mask.

Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots in Houston. Darron Cummings/AP

On Twitter, the exaggerated eye makeup and red lip was a hit — many fans wanted to learn how to get the look themselves.

We've got good news and bad news on that front. The good news is that we found out all the products used for the look, which was created by makeup artist Sarah Tanno using only Marc Jacobs beauty products.

"To create the look, I took inspiration from all of the iconic looks throughout Gaga's career and just elevated it into something new," Tanno said in a press release. "I wanted her to be able to look at this 10 years from now and have it feel timeless."

Here's the bad news: She used 23 products that have a total cost of $863.

But you only live once, right? So here's a list of all the 23 makeup products seen on Gaga's face Sunday night — and how to get them. You can thank us later.

Twinkle Pop Stick Eyeshadow in Au Revoir 406 ($28)

Highliner Gel Eye Crayon eyeliner in Blacquer 42 and Violet Femme 82 ($25 each)

About Last Night Style Eye Con No. 20 eyeshadow palette ($99)

Style Eye Con No. 7 Plush Eyeshadow Palette in The Tease 202 and The Lover 220 ($59 each)

Magic Marc’er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Blacquer ($30)

Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Pink of Me 59 ($25)

Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara ($26)

Feather Noir Ultra-skinny Lash Discovering Mascara ($24)

Brow Wow defining Longwear Eyebrow Pencil in Dark Brown 8 ($25)

Brow Tamer Grooming Gel ($24)

Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer ($44)

Re(Marc)able Full Cover Concealer in 3 Young and 7 Bright ($32 each)

Genius Gel Super-charged Oil-free Foundation in 44 Golden Medium ($48)

Remedy Concealer Pen in 6 After Hours ($39)

Perfection Powder – Featherweight Foundation in 360 Golden ($46)

#Instamarc Light Filtering Contour Powder in Dream Filter 20 ($49)

Air Blush Soft Glow Duo in 500 Lush & Libido ($42)

Lip Lock Moisture Balm ($24)

Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Dashing 206 ($30)

Enamored Hi-shine Gloss Lip Lacquer Lipgloss in 332 Hot Hot Hot ($28)

Mic has reached out to Tanno for further comment.