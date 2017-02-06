Maybe he just thinks it's yet another "alternative fact."

In a new story from the New York Times that focuses on the state of the White House and President Donald Trump's overall adjustment to his new role, it is revealed that Trump has taken a lot of pride in his White House makeover.

"Visitors to the Oval Office say Mr. Trump is obsessed with the décor — it is both a totem of a victory that validates him as a serious person and an image-burnishing backdrop — so he has told his staff to schedule as many televised events in the room as possible," the New York Times reported.

In between meetings, Trump even takes the time to give tours to visitors, "highlighting little tweaks he has made after initially expecting he would have to pay for them himself."

One of the tweaks he's most proud of are the rich gold curtains with blue accents that now surround his desk in the Oval Office.

Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 3. Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump walks around the Resolute desk during a ceremony in Oval Office. Carolyn Kaster/AP

According to him, they date back to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

"He will linger on the opulence of the newly hung golden drapes, which he told a recent visitor were once used by Franklin D. Roosevelt," the New York Times reported.

Vice President Mike Pence swears in Rex Tillerson as secretary of state as President Donald Trump and Tillerson's wife Renda St. Clair look on. Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

They were not once used by Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Here's what FDR's office actually looked like:

Franklin D. Roosevelt in the Oval Office Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library & Museum

The drapes were dark, in fact green, with the top treatment straight and boxy with giant eagle crests. They were not gold and blue, like Trump's

A replica of FDR's Oval Office in the Roosevelt Library Roosevelt Library

Now we'll give you a few hints on the president that actually first hung the gold curtains in his office. He is still alive. His wife is also a noted politician. He loves playing the saxophone.

You know it, don't you?

Bill Clinton (R) and Al Gore (L) in the Oval Office Getty Images

Yup, it's former president Bill Clinton.

Bill Clinton (L) with Elie Wiesel (R) in the Oval Office Getty Images

Bill Clinton in the Oval Office Getty Images

The irony of it all.

Bill Clinton in the oval office in 1996 and Donald Trump in 2017 Getty Images

We're sure Hillary Clinton is thrilled.

After Clinton, former president George W. Bush used them for a while too.

Former President George W. Bush in the Oval Office in March 2001 Getty Images

Though it may take a while for Trump to realize his mistake in thinking the drapes were from the FDR-era, we're wondering what he'll do once he learns that it's actually from Clinton's. Maybe he'll see it as a dig to the Clinton family, or maybe he won't even care. After all, we know he loves his gold.

Mic has reached out to the White House for comment.