The best part of playing Fire Emblem Heroes is assembling a badass squad of beautiful anime people. The downside, of course, is that doing so costs orbs. You can earn more orbs through playing the game normally, and you can also buy them with real money — if you're really desperate to summon that five-star Lucina.

Of course, there are also a number of incredibly sketchy services online that claim to hack Fire Emblem Heroes and give you hundreds of thousands of orbs for free. Sounds totally legit, right?

Fire Emblem Heroes Orb Hack: Cheat claims to give you thousands of free orbs

One such service is seemingly demonstrated in the following YouTube video, posted by user bobthepornaddict, which appears to show their Fire Emblem Heroes account earning 99,999 orbs — which, by the way, was the smallest amount of orbs they could pick.

It's not clear whether this service actually works or if it's just a slickly edited video trying to entice you to download some computer-thrashing viruses. But either way, you should definitely steer clear. If you use these tools, you are in clear violation of Nintendo's code of conduct, which prohibits "hosting, intercepting, using cheats, automated software (bots), hacks, mods or any other software designed to modify [Fire Emblem Heroes.]"

Moral of the story: Just play Fire Emblem Heroes the way it was designed. Please. Yes, we know we sound like one of those hokey anti-piracy ads that compares downloading an MP3 to holding up a bank at gunpoint — but really, don't mess with these services.

You'll have to earn orbs the old-fashioned way, but it'll make unlocking those rare characters feel that much more rewarding. Also, you won't have to deal with a squad of angry-looking Nintendo lawyers knocking on your door.

Mic has reached out to Nintendo for comment and will update with any response.

