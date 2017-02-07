Beta codes for Injustice 2 have been in high demand, since it turns out people really like D.C. Comics. Go figure.

Injustice 2 beta codes already went out from the official registration, but the game's developers aren't done. With a little social media savvy, you can get one for yourself.

Ed Boon giving out Injustice 2 beta codes on Twitter

Ed Boon is best known as one of the creators of Mortal Kombat, but he's also a dynamic Twitter personality. Over the past few days, he's been giving out beta codes in a variety of ways. Trivia contests, for example.

Injustice 1 featured Scorpion (MK) as a guest fighter. What's the twitter name (@) of the artist who designed Scorpion's Injustice1 costume?

If you're not a fighting game historian, you can win a code just for being a demonstrably passionate fan.

How could we possibly NOT give this guy a code...? https://t.co/A4i9V6tnb1

Here's the guy Boon was referring to:

@noobde can i get a Injustice 2 PS4 beta code for my MK tat? Been playing since i was 4!

Unfortunately, it looks like he's done for the time being. However, if you really want to get into the Injustice 2 beta, you should probably follow Boon on Twitter.

Been showing some Xbox1 love with a bunch a codes..... more to come but I have to take a break for a while. More PS4 & Xbox1 coming soon!

Injustice 2 is set to launch on May 16 for PS4 and Xbox One. So if you can't snag a beta code you'll have to wait a few more months to play game for yourself.

