Beta codes for Injustice 2 have been in high demand, since it turns out people really like D.C. Comics. Go figure.
Injustice 2 beta codes already went out from the official registration, but the game's developers aren't done. With a little social media savvy, you can get one for yourself.
Ed Boon giving out Injustice 2 beta codes on Twitter
Ed Boon is best known as one of the creators of Mortal Kombat, but he's also a dynamic Twitter personality. Over the past few days, he's been giving out beta codes in a variety of ways. Trivia contests, for example.
If you're not a fighting game historian, you can win a code just for being a demonstrably passionate fan.
Here's the guy Boon was referring to:
Unfortunately, it looks like he's done for the time being. However, if you really want to get into the Injustice 2 beta, you should probably follow Boon on Twitter.
Injustice 2 is set to launch on May 16 for PS4 and Xbox One. So if you can't snag a beta code you'll have to wait a few more months to play game for yourself.
