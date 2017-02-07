Donald Trump just cracked a joke about destroying a Texas politician's career

He's a real comedian, that President Donald Trump.

At a Monday "listening session" with county sheriffs, Trump went jocular when a Texas lawman griped about a state senator he said he was butting heads with on legislation.

"Who is that state senator? You want to give his name?" Trump deadpanned. "We'll destroy his career?"

Sheriff tells Trump that state senator is doing something he doesn't like Trump: "Do you want to give his name? We'll destroy his career." https://t.co/75y3t9zc54

Sheriff Harold Eavenson of Rockwall County, Texas, declined to name names, a presidential pool report said.

More from pool report on @POTUS Donald Trump and sheriff meeting and career destroying (?) :

The Dallas Morning News reported the heavy-handed quip sent Texas political circles abuzz.

"The nature of [Eavenson's] complaint, and the object of ire big enough to mention to the president, weren't immediately clear," the Dallas Morning News reported. "Eavenson referred to 'him' several times and confirmed that it's a male senator. Speculation quickly swirled in Austin."

Video of the sheriff meeting shows top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, who's been widely credited with trying to keep her boss from popping off with controversial commentary, sitting poker-faced through the exchange.