Trump's List of Terrorist Attacks: Here are the ones that didn't make the list

On Monday, the White House released a list of terrorist attacks that it claimed the "crooked media" failed to adequately report on.
"It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported," President Donald Trump said Monday at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. "And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that."
White House press secretary Sean Spicer later dialed back Trump's comments, insisting the president had meant the attacks were going underreported.
The finished list of 78 attacks has plenty of examples of terror in the name of radical Islam, but it omits one large, glaring element: any mention of the major instances of global terrorism committed by white people.
It's possible that the mass killings committed by white people just happened to slip the collective minds of Trump and his team, but it's also possible that those incidents just didn't quite fit the narrative they're trying to build to support the travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.
To refresh the administration's memory, here are 10 examples of terrorist attacks committed by white perpetrators in the past several years that didn't make the list.