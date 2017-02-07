Trump's List of Terrorist Attacks: Here are the ones that didn't make the list

On Monday, the White House released a list of terrorist attacks that it claimed the "crooked media" failed to adequately report on.

"It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported," President Donald Trump said Monday at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. "And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that."

White House press secretary Sean Spicer later dialed back Trump's comments, insisting the president had meant the attacks were going underreported.

The finished list of 78 attacks has plenty of examples of terror in the name of radical Islam, but it omits one large, glaring element: any mention of the major instances of global terrorism committed by white people.

Here's the list the White House sent of attacks they feel "did not receive adequate attention from Western media sources.

It's possible that the mass killings committed by white people just happened to slip the collective minds of Trump and his team, but it's also possible that those incidents just didn't quite fit the narrative they're trying to build to support the travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

To refresh the administration's memory, here are 10 examples of terrorist attacks committed by white perpetrators in the past several years that didn't make the list.

1. Jan. 8, 2011: Jared Loughner shoots and kills six people and injures 13, including Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords

Eric Kayne/Getty Images A vigil in support of Gabrielle Giffords

2. Oct. 12, 2011: Scott Evans Dekraai shoots and kills eight people and critically injures one outside of the hair salon where his ex-wife

Chris Carlson/AP The husband of one of Dekraai's victims speaks to the media.

3. July 20, 2012: James Holmes opens fire in a movie theater

Robyn Beck/Getty Images A candlelight vigil after the Aurora movie theater shooting

4. Aug. 6, 2012: Wade Michael Page fatally shoots six

Tom Lynn/AP A candlelight vigil following the shooting in Oak Creek

5. Dec. 14, 2012: Adam Lanza fatally shoots 20 children

Robert F. Bukaty/AP A memorial for the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut

6. May 23, 2014: Elliot Rodger kills six in a drive-by shooting on the campus of the University of California, Santa Barbara

David McNew/Getty Images Students mourning in the wake of the UCSB shooting

7. June 17, 2015: Dylann Roof kills 9 churchgoers

Stephen B. Morton/AP A memorial outside the Emanuel A.M.E. Church

8. Oct. 1, 2015: Chris Harper-Mercer shoots and kills nine people, injuring eight others, at Umpqua Community College

John Locher/AP A memorial for the 2015 Umpqua Community College shooting

9. Nov. 27, 2015: Robert Lewis Dear shoots and kills three at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood clinic

David Zalubowski/AP Police respond to the Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood shooting.

10. Jan. 29, 2017: Alexandre Bissonnette enters a mosque in Quebec City