Trump's List of Terrorist Attacks: Here are the ones that didn't make the list
By Brianna Provenzano
On Monday, the White House released a list of terrorist attacks that it claimed the "crooked media" failed to adequately report on.

"It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported," President Donald Trump said Monday at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. "And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that."

White House press secretary Sean Spicer later dialed back Trump's comments, insisting the president had meant the attacks were going underreported.

The finished list of 78 attacks has plenty of examples of terror in the name of radical Islam, but it omits one large, glaring element: any mention of the major instances of global terrorism committed by white people.

It's possible that the mass killings committed by white people just happened to slip the collective minds of Trump and his team, but it's also possible that those incidents just didn't quite fit the narrative they're trying to build to support the travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries. 

To refresh the administration's memory, here are 10 examples of terrorist attacks committed by white perpetrators in the past several years that didn't make the list.

1. Jan. 8, 2011: Jared Loughner shoots and kills six people and injures 13, including Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, in Tucson, Arizona.  

A vigil in support of Gabrielle GiffordsSource: Eric Kayne/Getty Images
2. Oct. 12, 2011: Scott Evans Dekraai shoots and kills eight people and critically injures one outside of the hair salon where his ex-wife worked in Orange County, California.

The husband of one of Dekraai's victims speaks to the media.Source: Chris Carlson/AP
3. July 20, 2012: James Holmes opens fire in a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, killing 12 and injuring 70.

A candlelight vigil after the Aurora movie theater shootingSource: Robyn Beck/Getty Images
4. Aug. 6, 2012: Wade Michael Page fatally shoots six and injures three more in a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

A candlelight vigil following the shooting in Oak CreekSource: Tom Lynn/AP
5. Dec. 14, 2012: Adam Lanza fatally shoots 20 children at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

A memorial for the 2012 shooting in Newtown, ConnecticutSource: Robert F. Bukaty/AP
6. May 23, 2014: Elliot Rodger kills six in a drive-by shooting on the campus of the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Students mourning in the wake of the UCSB shootingSource: David McNew/Getty Images
7. June 17, 2015: Dylann Roof kills 9 churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina.

A memorial outside the Emanuel A.M.E. Church Source: Stephen B. Morton/AP
8. Oct. 1, 2015: Chris Harper-Mercer shoots and kills nine people, injuring eight others, at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon. 

A memorial for the 2015 Umpqua Community College shootingSource: John Locher/AP
9. Nov. 27, 2015: Robert Lewis Dear shoots and kills three at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood clinic

Police respond to the Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood shooting.Source: David Zalubowski/AP
10. Jan. 29, 2017: Alexandre Bissonnette enters a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, and opens fire, killing six and injuring 19.

Hundreds march in honor of the Quebec City mosque shooting victims.Source: Alice Chiche/Getty Images
