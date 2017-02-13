The first time we saw Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammy Awards, she was drenched in gold and glitter and performing two hits songs while immensely pregnant, wearing a gold gown designed by Peter Dundas and a massive sunburst headdress.

She looked like a goddess — as she should.

Beyoncé performs while pregnant with twins during the 59th annual Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP / VALERIE MACON Source: VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

After her performance, accepting her 22nd Grammy award, Beyonce slipped into something a bit more comfortable — and by that we mean she replaced her crown with a gold veil, making her look like an honest-to-god religious figure.

Recording artist Beyoncé accepts the best urban contemporary album award for "Lemonade" onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy, wore what appeared to be a sartorial ode to Prince, rocking a pink Gucci suit with white ruffles underneath.

Beyoncé's sister, Solange, went with gold Gucci for the big night, too.

(L-R): Solange, Jay Z and Blue Ivy Carter Source: Getty Images

If you look back at Beyoncé's previous Grammys appearances, this look was a massive departure. For the past four years, she's showed up in either black or white (or both).

2016:

Beyoncé at the Grammys in 2016 Source: Getty Images

2015:

Beyoncé at the Grammys in 2015 Source: Getty Images

2014:

Beyoncé at the Grammys in 2014 Source: Getty Images

2013:

Beyoncé at the Grammys in 2013 Source: Getty Images

So gold was a welcome surprise.

Also, of course, Beyoncé is pregnant. Compared to her past pregnant red carpet appearance, at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2011...

Beyoncé arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) August 28, 2011 at the Nokia Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. Brown Source: AFP/Getty Images

... her look on Sunday night was much more focused on her bump, literally enshrining it in gold.

Recording artist Beyoncé accepts the best urban contemporary album award for "Lemonade" onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.. Source: Matt Sayles/AP

Did Beyoncé just take pregnancy fashion to a new level? We think yes.