'League of Legends' Blood Moon Skins: Prices and availability for Shen, Akali and more

By Brittany Vincent
Avid League of Legends players have no doubt been scrambling to check out the new Blood Moon event with the arrival of patch 7.3. In addition to several nerfs, it introduced a new "Hunt of the Blood Moon" mode with some awesome new skins to collect. 

Each skin is currently available for purchase within the League of Legends in-game shop, and you can spend your Riot Points on them to start using them now. Check out the list below for each character's skin splash art and price. 

League of Legends Blood Moon Skins: Akali

Price: 975 RP

Blood Moon AkaliSource: League of Legends Wikia
League of Legends Blood Moon Skins: Diana

Price: 1350 RP

Blood Moon DianaSource: League of Legends Wikia
League of Legends Blood Moon Skins: Elise

Price: 975 RP

Blood Moon EliseSource: League of Legends Wikia
League of Legends Blood Moon Skins: Jhin

Price: 1350 RP

Blood Moon JhinSource: League of Legends Wikia
League of Legends Blood Moon Skins: Kalista

Price: 975 RP

Blood Moon KalistaSource: League of Legends Wikia
League of Legends Blood Moon Skins: Kennen

Price: 975 RP

Blood Moon KennenSource: League of Legends Wikia
League of Legends Blood Moon Skins: Shen

Price: 750 RP

Blood Moon ShenSource: League of Legends Wikia
League of Legends Blood Moon Skins: Talon

Price: 1350 RP

Blood Moon TalonSource: League of Legends Wikia
League of Legends Blood Moon Skins: Thresh

Price: 975 RP

Blood Moon ThreshSource: League of Legends Wikia
League of Legends Blood Moon Skins: Twisted Fate

Price: 1350 RP

Blood Moon Twisted FateSource: League of Legends Wikia
League of Legends Blood Moon Skins: Yasuo

Price: 975 RP

Blood Moon YasuoSource: League of Legends Wikia
League of Legends Blood Moon Skins: Zilean

Price: 975 RP

Blood Moon ZileanSource: League of Legends Wikia
