Diners leave nasty message on receipt of Mexican-owned restaurant because "America first"

Most diners would consider returning to a restaurant where they received good food and service, but apparently a fine meal isn't enough for some customers in San Antonio, Texas.

At Di Frabo, an Italian restaurant, two diners left a racist note on the check for their $53 lunch, KSAT, a local news channel, reported. The note reads as follows: “The food was tasty and the service was attentive,” the diners wrote on their receipt. “However the owner is 'Mexican.' We will not return. 'America First.’”

Di Frabo is indeed owned by a Mexican man named Fernando Franco. A staff member brought the receipt to his attention and said that a couple left the handwritten note, he told KSAT.

"You feel a little bit disappointed," Franco said. "A little bit like you don't know exactly how to react." Franco also noted that he couldn't control where he was born.

Franco and the restaurant received an outpouring of support when they posted a brief "thank you" message to the restaurant's Facebook page. People from other cities and states pledged their support and said they'd be dining at Di Frabo the next time they were in town.

A "thank you" message posted on the restaurant's Facebook page Di Frabo Ristorante Italiano/Facebook

Unsavory handwritten messages on restaurant receipts are becoming somewhat of a trend in Trump's America. Alt-right media personality Milo Yiannopoulos recently wrote "God hates fags" on a Buffalo Wild Wings receipt, while a Trump-supporting customer at a TGI Friday's scrawled "fuck you" and left no tip shortly after the election, Grubstreet reported. Back in January, a Trump supporter left a black waitress a $450 tip. However, some found the note left with it to be patronizing, arguing that money can't compensate for supporting a racist and misogynist president.

