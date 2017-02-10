Welcome back, strategists! Last time on our Fire Emblem Heroes walkthrough, we got our feet wet with A (an ax user we'll unwillingly carry on our backs until we find a better green hero) and liberated Marth and the World of Mystery from the clutches of Embla's Princess Veronica, who makes a lot of questionable fashion choices with some sort of face...chain. If you're just jumping in, you might also want to check out our general tips and tricks guide for getting started.

Additionally, before we dive any further into this guide, consider rerolling your starting heroes. We only suggest considering this because we're rapidly approaching the point in this game where having a five-star hero will go from being a nice perk to being a necessity to cope with the game's (in our opinion egregiously steep) difficulty curve. You can find a list of the "top-tier Heroes" here. We recommend trying to get a five-star Takumi from Fire Emblem: Birthright, who at his current power level can shred just about anything that engages him.

Takumi currently occupies an "S rank" in the Fire Emblem Heroes tier list, and it's well worth your time to try and get him if you don't mind resetting your game a few times. Source: Alex Borkowski/Mic

Once you've got the heroes you want, or if you're ready to jump right into it, scroll down to get started in Chapter 2, the World of Conquest!

Fire Emblem Heroes Chapter 2 part 1 walkthrough: "Conquest Trial"

Enemies: Sword, Ax, Red Magic, Staff

Three of the four enemies on this map (with the exception of Xander at the top) are clumped together on the far side of the river, but by moving a unit into Camilla's (the woman on the wyvern) attack range, you can easily divide and conquer Xander's forces with little effort. Source: Alex Borkowski/Mic

The easiest way to deal with this map is to send either a blue magic user or a lancer up north to the bridge to occupy Xander. While you do that, bait Camilla (the wyvern rider) into attacking by parking a sword user in the one square on your side of the map she can reach next turn. Remember that you can check an enemy unit's effective attack range by selecting them and seeing what squares on the map are highlighted red.

Xander, fresh from his butt-kicking in the prologue, hangs out alone at the top of the map and is easily dispatched by sending either a lance or blue magic user to guard the bridge, where they can make quick work of him. Source: Alex Borkowski/Mic

To end your first turn, send another blue magic user or archer to the bottom bridge so you can draw out Leo and Elise the Troubadour. If all goes according to plan (and it will, the AI will always attack the nearest character if there's only one in range), Xander, Camilla and Leo will have eaten counterattacks from your characters, and you should be able to clear the three of them out for good on your second turn. Elise can attack, but she's pretty weak, so take her out at your leisure.

As the final part of your three-pronged offensive, send a ranged magic user to this southern bridge to draw Leo into a costly combat. Just make sure he doesn't damage you too much, or you risk Camilla or Elise trying to go for the throat on their next turn. Source: Alex Borkowski/Mic

Fire Emblem Heroes Chapter 2 part 2 walkthrough: "Lovely Bloom"

Enemies: Ax, Lance, Staff (x2)

Effie, the fashion-forward knight in pink on the left there, can make this level an absolute slog because of her high defense. Make sure you've got a magic user who can crack that tough shell before starting this level, or it might very quickly become unbeatable. Source: Alex Borkowski/Mic

If you've been using a melee-heavy party, this level might give you some trouble. There aren't many places you can hide from Elise and the unnamed troubadour while you take out Effie the knight and Arthur the ax-wielder. Effie is particularly dangerous because she has way more defense than many other enemies you've fought so far. So without magic on your side, there's a good chance none of your characters will be able to make a dent in her.

The best strategy for this level is to have two ranged attackers sidle up to the cracked walls here, and then guard them from Effie and Arthur (the ax user) with two of your strongest melee fighters. This will allow your ranged characters to blast Elise and the unnamed troubadour while keeping them away from the melee units so they can't heal them. Source: Alex Borkowski/Mic

The best strategy is to take a turn to sneak up to the edge of the enemies' effective ranges before placing two ranged attackers on the breakable walls directly in front of the opening to the fortress, and then keep them protected with an ax wielder on the left side and a sword user on the right side. This will distract the troubadours into attacking your ranged characters so that you're only ever engaging an enemy one-on-one.

Fire Emblem Heroes Chapter 2 part 3 walkthrough: "Callous Prince"

Enemies: Bow, Red Magic (x2), Blue Magic

The first thing you'll want to do is move an archer or strong physical attacker (archer is preferable) into Niles the archer's effective range so he'll be distracted. Move a lancer or a blue magic user to the lefthand side of the map to engage with the unnamed red magic user.

A flying unit will be invaluable for this mission because of the combination of ranged attackers and forest tiles, which can spell disaster for infantry trying to move through it. Just make sure you move someone up to the lefthand water tile to distract (and hopefully kill) Niles the archer so he doesn't get a chance to shoot your pegasus rider. Source: Alex Borkowski/Mic

If you have an ax-wielding wyvern rider like Beruka or Camilla and managed to dispatch Niles beforehand, send them through the forest to deal with Odin, the blue magic user. A flyer is useful here because it can freely traverse forest tiles that will slow down infantry. Leo, as a cavalry unit, can't traverse forest tiles as well, so it'd be relatively protected from his red magic.

Finally, make sure you back up whomever attacks Niles since Leo will most likely move to attack them.

Fire Emblem Heroes Chapter 2 part 4 walkthrough: "Bewitching Princess"

Enemies: Sword, Lance, Ax (x2)

Move a lancer or a blue magic user to the square right before the righthand bridge on the bottom, which will draw Selena (the sword user) in range while keeping them safe from the spear-using pegasus rider. Make sure you back them up with a green unit who can step into Selena's square to deal with the rider, though!

Although you can't really use the two bridges on the bottom of the screen to control the map, they're still the most effective staging area for your assault on Camilla to make her come to you. Source: Alex Borkowski/Mic

Move your strongest sword or red magic user onto the left bridge to draw the wyvern riders Camilla and Beruka into attacking. Back them up with either an archer (strong against flyers) or another red magic user since wyvern riders tend to have absolutely abysmal resistance (magic defense) stats, and both Camilla and Beruka use axes.

Move a sword user onto the left bridge to deal with Beruka and Camilla, and move a blue magic user or lancer to the space before the righthand bridge to draw Selena into attacking you. Source: Alex Borkowski/Mic

Camilla probably won't take the bait and attack your sword user on her first turn, but, hopefully, by the time you end your second turn, the odds should be 4 in 1 in your favor.

Fire Emblem Heroes Chapter 2 part 5 walkthrough: "Prince of Conquest"

Enemies: Sword (x2), Lance, Ax

Before starting this fight, do yourself a favor and redo your team composition in the team builder this way, from left to right:

1. Ax user/green magic user/archer

2. Blue magic user/lancer

3. Another lancer/blue magic user/colorless attacker

4. Red character (sword or magic user)

This map is basically an arena, and structuring your team this way will allow you to get your characters into their optimal weapon triangle matchups without doing a whole lot of lateral movement.

By changing how you place your units in the "edit teams" portion of the "Allies" tab, you can avoid what happened to us here, which is having to move all units laterally to get them into optimal weapon triangle matchups while Xander and co. reenact the Charge of the Light Brigade from the top of the map. Source: Alex Borkowski/Mic

The easiest way to resolve this map is to move an ax user into Peri's (the cavalry rider on the left) attack range, which will cause her to seriously injure herself or outright die to your unit's counterattack. That will also make everyone else begin charging that character, so make sure you bunch up your remaining characters in order to counter the remainder of Xander's forces effectively.

The only outlier is Laslow, the other sword user, who hangs back and buffs his teammates as they charge forward. As long as you let Xander's forces come to you, by the time Laslow decides to hop into the fracas, you should have him at a three-character disadvantage.

Once Laslow is taken care of, you're done with Chapter 2. Congrats! With a few sullen words, Xander slinks off with his tail between his legs, and you're free to move on. Join us next time as we help out a certain young Lord (hint: he's our boy!) in the Word of Binding!

