Fire Emblem Heroes has several different challenges for players who want to get in a little play each day, namely the Training Tower. This is a special area divided into 11 Stratums with different difficulty levels. The higher you climb in the Tower, the harder the enemies will be.

There are some great rewards to be had for clearing out the Training Tower, however, especially in the name of special Badges that you can pick up to unlock your heroes' potential. Here are the various badges you can earn via the Fire Emblem Heroes Training Tower.

Fire Emblem Heroes Training Tower: How to earn all badges

You may earn badges once per day, according to RankedBoost, when playing in the Training Tower; which badges you can earn depends on the . Note that all times below will coordinate with your personal device's time zone setting.

On Tuesday from midnight to 11:59 p.m., you can receive a Scarlet Badge (5th Stratum and lower) or a Scarlet or Great Scarlet Badge (6th Stratum and higher). When used to unlock heroes' potential, this item can increase one star for a 3-star or lower red-type character. The Great Scarlet Badge will increase one star for a 4-star character.

On Wednesday from midnight to 11:59 p.m., you can receive an Azure Badge (5th Stratum and lower) or an Azure or Great Azure Badge (6th Stratum and higher). When used to unlock heroes' potential, the Azure Badge can increase one star for a 3-star or lower blue-type character. The Great Azure badge will increase one star for a 4-star character.

On Thursday from midnight to 11:59 p.m. you can receive a Verdant Badge (5th Stratum and lower) or a Verdant or Great Verdant Badge (6th Stratum and higher). When used to unlock heroes' potential, this item can increase one star for a 3-star or lower green-type character. The Great Verdant Badge will increase one star for a 4-star character.

On Friday from midnight to 11:59 p.m., you can receive a Transparent Badge (5th Stratum and lower) or a Transparent or Great Transparent Badge (6th Stratum and higher). When used to unlock heroes' potential, this item can increase one star for a 3-star or lower colorless-type character. The Great Transparent Badge will increase one star for a 4-star character.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday have the same badge reward. From midnight to 11:59 p.m., you can receive a Random Badge (5th Stratum and lower) or a Random or Great Random Badge (6th Stratum and higher). Note: This is not a badge type on its own, but you will be assigned a random badge drop.

