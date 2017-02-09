If you're living in New England and regions adjacent, it's time to get ready for Winter Storm Niko. The storm is expected to blow through New York City, Boston, Providence, Hartford and Philadelphia early tomorrow morning.

Winter storm warnings have been issued in Philadelphia, Boston, and NYC. Source: AOL

The Weather Channel reports Niko is expected to cause heavy snowfall in the Boston Metro and New York City Tri-State areas on Thursday. Though the snow will probably taper off in the early afternoon, people in these areas should expect to see at least half a foot of snowfall before the day ends. Freezing temperatures should carry through Friday.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday that Niko is "a very serious storm" and New Yorkers "have to be ready for it," Curbed reported.

With Niko's projected trajectory and strength, travel in New York and surrounding areas is likely to be impeded Thursday. Source: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Residents can expect heavy snowfall along the I-95 corridor, subway and bus delays in the cities and flight delays as far as as Philadelphia, so travelers should confirm their itineraries.