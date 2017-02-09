Hours after President Donald Trump tweeted that "Terrible!" department store Nordstrom had dumped his daughter Ivanka Trump's signature clothing and accessory brand, raising the prospect he was trying to use his power to bully a private business, it would appear Nordstrom has had the last laugh.

Nordstrom ended the day with a share price of $44.46 on Wednesday, a nearly 5% jump over the day's starting price of $42.48, Businessweek's Joshua Green noted on Twitter.

In today's battle of Trump vs @Nordstrom, Nordstrom is the overwhelming winner: shares up nearly 5% at the closing bell ????

Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Sean Spicer had insisted that "for someone to take out their concern with his policies on a family member of his is not acceptable," Bloomberg's Sahil Kapur tweeted. "This is a direct attack on his policies and her name."

For their part, Nordstrom said it based the decision to remove Ivanka Trump's line purely for business reasons and "sales of the brand have steadily declined to the point where it didn't make good business sense for us to continue with the line for now."

As Mic previously reported, the business reasons may stem from a politically motivated boycott of her products — though from Nordstrom's perspective, whatever is causing the impact on cash flow might not be a huge consideration.

Press Sec says @Nordstrom removing Ivanka's clothing line was an attack on @realDonaldTrump family. This is what Nordstorm said

If the intent of Trump's tweet was indeed to intimidate Nordstrom into reinstating his daughter's line or simply to do some retaliatory damage to its brand, it would seem to have backfired — as Trump is fond of saying — "bigly."