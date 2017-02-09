With Fifty Shades Darker — the second installment in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy — being released in theaters on Feb. 10, it's time to start thinking about the last film in the series, Fifty Shades Freed. The final film to follow the relationship between Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey will hit movie screens around the country on Feb. 9, 2018.

What else you should know about Fifty Shades Freed

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in 'Fifty Shades Darker' Source: Universal Pictures

F with Fifty Shades Darker, will follow Anastasia Steele as she tries to navigate being a wife while learning more about Christian Grey's past relationships.

James Foley, who directed Fifty Shades Darker will also direct the final film. Joining the cast is actress Arielle Kebbel (UnREAL and Ballers), who will play Gia Matteo, an architect hired by Grey to build a new house.

Until we learn more, you can catch Fifty Shades Darker in theaters on Feb. 10, just in time for Valentine's Day.