Beyoncé is planning a more slow and steady set for Sunday's Grammys than what we're used to getting from her, TMZ reported.

"She'll be taking it easier than normal," a source close to the show said.

The singer will likely bring on special guests for part of the performance, TMZ added. Queen Bey will also have an "elaborate digital screen onstage" to display some kind of motion during her set. This detail brings to mind a stage design technique incorporated into her Formation World Tour, in which Bey used a large screen to magnify herself and her dancers during the concert, as seen below.

Beyonce's Formation World Tour stop in July in Milan, Italy Source: Andrew White/AP

The news about Bey taking a more laid-back approach to this year's Grammys performance is no surprise, as the singer revealed on Feb. 1 that she was pregnant with twins. She showed off her growing tummy in maternity photos she released to make the announcement.

Before the pregnancy news, many expected an elaborate onstage presence similar to the memorable and high-energy TV appearances Yoncé left behind in 2016 — from her controversial all-black everything "Formation" performance at the Super Bowl 50 halftime show and her water-splashing live take on "Freedom" at the BET Awards (featuring Kendrick Lamar) to an epic medley of Lemonade songs at the VMAs.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Sunday night will also be the preview for what may or may not be her show at Coachella in April. The singer is still scheduled to perform on both festival weekends.

Bey is up for nine awards at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, including album of the year for Lemonade.

