LG will debut the successor to the LG G5 this year: the LG G6. This handset will be noticeably different from its predecessor, as LG will say goodbye to the modular design of the G5.

It’s also a big year for Apple, which will release the iPhone 8 — or the iPhone X, depending who you ask — on the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. Here's how the two devices fare against each other:

LG G6 vs. iPhone 8: Release date

The G6 will release sooner than the iPhone 8, as it is rumored to be launching at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona on Feb. 26, according to Venture Beat. While the handset will be available for purchase in South Korea on March 9, it won't hit the U.S. market until April 7. As for Apple’s iPhone, new devices are typically announced in the fall during the company’s annual keynote event.

LG G6 vs. iPhone 8: Models

The G6 will come in one model: a 5.7-inch screen device, according to the Verge. Apple is rumored to roll out three models (4.7, 5.5 and 5.8 inches) and the largest 5.8-inch model will feature an edge-to-edge OLED display.

Apple released three models when it launched the iPhone 6S. There are three rumored models for the iPhone 8. Source: Julie Jacobson/AP

LG G6 vs. iPhone 8: Prices

Rumors suggest the G6 will retail for $50 more than the G5, which cost $720 at the time of its launch. Apple is not known to raise prices significantly year to year so the iPhone 8 smartphones should be roughly the same as the iPhone 7 handsets.

The most recent rumors suggest there could be one version of the iPhone 8 that might cost over $1,000, Fast Company reported. Since the 256GB model of the iPhone 7 Plus retails for $969, it's not hard to see the largest iPhone 8 model retailing for over $1,000.

LG G6 vs. iPhone 8: Design

There's going to be a major design change for the G6, as LG will opt for “a thin frame around the body” and rounded edges instead of the G5's modular design. The Verge reported that the G6 will have an aspect ratio of 2:1 and the "screen-to-bezel ratio is greater than 90%."

LG will not be featuring the "modular design" seen in the G5 with the G6. Source: Bebeto Matthews/AP

As for the iPhone 8, the smartphone will also be receiving a makeover as well. According to CNET, the iPhone 8 will have a steel frame center that will hold together two glass panels: one for the front of the phone and one for the back. Apple has featured this kind of a design before with the iPhone 4 and 4s, which had front and back glass panels held together with a stainless steel band.

LG G6 vs. iPhone 8: Headphone jack

The G6 will have a waterproof headphone jack. The next-gen iPhone will likely not have a headphone jack, as Apple parted ways with it for the iPhone 7.

Apple eliminated the traditional headphone jack when it released the iPhone 7. Source: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

LG G6 vs. iPhone

The G6 will have a center-mounted fingerprint sensor and a leaked image from Business Insider shows the scanner on the back of the phone.

The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor. This processor is not the most up-to-date one available, as the most current one is the Snapdragon 835. According to CNET, LG opted for the 821 as waiting for the 835 would have resulted in delays; Samsung reportedly acquired all of Qualcomm's 835 production for the Galaxy S8.

Much like the headphone jack, Apple is expected to say goodbye to the home button in the iPhone 8 — the button may be integrated in the display screen. This isn't too much of a change, as the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus home button is not quite a button. The device may also come with a feature that uses facial recognition technology in its new device, Business Insider reported.