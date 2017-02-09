Steve Bannon, chief strategist to President Donald Trump, once attempted to make a dark film that painted scientific advancement as a new eugenics movement, the Daily Beast reported.

And this was going to be one weird film. The movie, according to the report, covered a wide array of topics, including but not limited to: mutants, abortion, cloning and "designer humans."

Bannon — who was a Hollywood film producer in the 1990s — even met with Mel Gibson, the actor now infamous for an anti-Semitic rant he made while drunk, about the project, according to the Daily Beast's report.

Still, the film, written in 2005, never got off the ground.

here is Steve Bannon writing about "the Aryan Elite" and Nazi "blood purity" https://t.co/9LogWCyxjv

According to the Daily Beast, the "documentary-style" movie appeared to blame "The American Eugenics Movement" for Nazi doctors' behavior in the Holocaust.

"[The] most radical ideology in history — Man as the driver of evolution, the creator of the new Adam," Bannon wrote in a draft of the project, according to the Daily Beast.

Before joining Trump's campaign, and later his administration, Bannon ran Breitbart News, which he once called the "platform for the alt-right."