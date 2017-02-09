Diablo 3 players are looking forward to the release of the Rise of the Necromancer DLC expansion, but Blizzard has been keeping specific details like the price, release date and what the expansion will include under wraps. We still don't know exactly what kind of content to expect from the Diablo 3 Necromancer DLC, but we can get a better idea by looking at previous releases like Reaper of Souls.
If Rise of the Necromancer costs as much as Reaper of Souls it could start at $19.99. Then again, it seems like this DLC won't be quite as expansive.
The Diablo 3 Necromancer update will bring with it the Corpse Explosion ability, along with a whole host of other changes, according to Blizzard. That includes a full set of legendary armor and other items created especially for it.
Still, it doesn't seem that Blizzard is focusing as much on making this expansion as big and exciting as previous ones. That could push the price down a little lower. Maybe somewhere around $9.99?
Then again, Blizzard still hasn't revealed all the Necromancer details. It's possible the DLC cold bring new modes and even additional chapters to Diablo 3. In that case, expect to pay $19.99 or higher for the experience.
