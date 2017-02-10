President Donald Trump didn't take well to news that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had decided to uphold a block on his travel ban.

The federal judges' unanimous decision doesn't mean Trump's ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries is unconstitutional, but it does mean officials can no longer legally enforce it.

But for Trump, it's not over 'til it's over. And that means telling the judges who just overruled his executive order that he'll see them in court. In all caps.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!

Twitter users jumped on the opportunity to roast Trump for his melodramatic response, seemingly ripped straight from a courtroom drama. And so, on a politically turbulent Thursday night, "SEE YOU IN COURT" became meme gold.

SEE YOU IN COURT https://t.co/FEPh6BZrbA

Trump: SEE YOU IN COURT 9th Circuit: https://t.co/rqKui3Qdl6

everyone trying to figure out how you take a court to court

Donald Trump: SEE YOU IN COURT! Court: https://t.co/f78pSpTh12

Others couldn't resist pointing out the irony of Trump apparently challenging the judges who handed down his losing ruling to a legal battle:

oh no, not court" -judges

I'LL SEE YOU IN COURT!" is really the worst thing to yell after you just lost in court

And, of course, the American Civil Liberties Union wasn't going to miss the chance to chime in.

We have been saying this for a while. https://t.co/JFpVlTYUZm

Nice try, Trump — but it looks like the court of opinion wins this round.