Adele took home record of the year for "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night and dedicated her win to Beyoncé, who was also nominated in the category.

"My dream and idol is Queen Bey and I adore you, You move my soul every single day and you have done for nearly 17 years. I adore you and I want you to be my mommy."

Adele at the 59th Grammy awards. Source: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Tonight, British songstress Adele returned to music with her soulful emo ballad "Hello". The song was the first single from her third studio album 25. The song was a huge success, peaking at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart where it remains in the top 40 as of this week. The song was produced by Greg Kurstin.

Beyoncé's win for "Formation" comes after the pop superstar led this year's Grammys with the most nominations. Last February, she surprised us with the visuals for the record and took the internet by storm a day before her scheduled Super Bowl 50 performance. Producers Mike Will Made-It and Pluss are credited for creating the trap women's empowerment anthem.

Lukas Graham arriving at the 59th Grammy awards. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This year, Danish band Lukas Graham's piano-led "7 Years" . The popular song, which peaked at no. 2 on the Hot 100, tells a story of childhood lessons taught by a wise mother. Future Animals & Pilo are the producers behind "7 Years."

Rihanna was up for eight Grammys this year, and her dancehall-inspired "Work" featuring Drake was . The song took over the radio last January and went on to snag the no. 1 slot on the Hot 100. Producer Boi-1da was behind the boards on this dance-friendly track.

Rihanna arriving at the 59th annual Grammy awards. Source: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Twenty One Pilots' electro-pop anthem "Stressed Out" about the "good old days" was also up for a record of the year nomination. The track featured on the duo's fourth studio album, Blurryface, was produced by Mike Elizondo and Tyler Joseph.

