Chance the Rapper was declared best new artist at the 2017 Grammy Awards. He beat out Kelsea Ballerini, the Chainsmokers, Maren Morris and Anderson .Paak. His win marks the first time a black hip-hop artist has won the best new artist award since Lauryn Hill won back in 1999.

Chance thanked God and his team before commenting on being an independent artist. When the playoff music came on, Chance didn't care and continued with his speech.

Outside of his best new artist win, Chance the Rapper is for four other awards Sunday: best rap performance, best rap/sung performance, best rap album and three separate nominations for best rap song. While some of his nominations are for his record Coloring Book, Chance is also nominated for his collaborations with Kanye West ("Ultralight Beam" and "Famous").