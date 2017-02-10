If President Donald Trump makes a state visit to the U.K. later this year as planned, it may be quite an awkward trip.

News of Trump's visit in the wake of his "Muslim ban" sparked protests throughout the U.K., and House of Commons speaker John Bercow plans to not allow Trump to address Parliament. Nearly 2 million have signed a petition calling for his invitation to be revoked. And that's just for starters.

To make things even more uncomfortable, Trump, an alleged sexual predator, has made some less-than-presidential comments when it comes to female members of the royal family.

Princess Diana in 1997 Source: Jamal A. Wilson/Getty Images

In a 1997 interview with Howard Stern, Trump was asked if he could have "nailed" Princess Diana, to which Trump responded, "I think I could have."

"She had times when she didn't look great," Trump said. "And she had times when she looked better than anyone in the world. But she had supermodel beauty. She had the height, she had magnificent skin, she was a great beauty."

Trump noted that Diana had sent him a letter prior to her death thanking him for a personal favor, adding, "And instead of following up, like a schmuck, I didn't."

When Stern responded that she "probably wanted it," Trump replied, "There could have been an opening."

In a separate 2000 interview with Stern, Trump elaborated on his attraction to the late princess, whom he described as "magnificent." He told Stern he would have slept with her "without even hesitation."

Trump speaking with Howard Stern in 2000. Source: LOUIS LANZANO/AP

"She had the height, she had the beauty, she had the skin — the whole thing," Trump said, adding, "she was crazy, but these are minor details."

British television presenter Selina Scott gave a different take on the relationship between Trump and Princess Diana in an article for the Sunday Times, writing that Trump "bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with massive bouquets of flowers."

The then-businessman gave Diana "the creeps," Scott wrote, as quoted in the Daily Beast. "As the roses and orchids piled up at [Diana's] apartment, she became increasingly concerned about what she should do. It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her," Scott added.

Political consultant Bob Beckel claimed on CNN in Jan. 2016 that Trump had also written Diana a letter that "could potentially alter the landscape" of the presidential campaign.

"I think Trump's got more problems on sexual issues than you can possibly imagine," Beckel said.