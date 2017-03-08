The midseason finale of ABC's Designated Survivor left viewers with one hell of a cliffhanger: Was the president shot? The series, which debuted to over 10 million viewers in September, has been one of the better network dramas of the year, and has been certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, after a lengthy hiatus, the series' midseason premiere is upon us.

Designated Survivor seems particularly relevant today, as it follows a recently sworn-in president, whom much of the country, and other government officials, believe does not have the requisite experience to be the leader of the free world (sound familiar?). The series follows Tom Kirkman, played by 24's Kiefer Sutherland, who, following a devastating attack on the nation's capital, is sworn in as president of the United States.

Much of the first half of the season has focused on Kirkman's attempts to rebuild the government, while also trying to uncover the conspiracy surrounding the Capitol bombing. But when the series returns Wednesday at 10 p.m. Eastern, Kirkman may not even be president. Here are some questions that need to be answered in the second half of the season.

Kiefer Sutherland as Tom Kirkman Source: Ben Mark Holzberg/ABC

Who was shot?

In the final moments of the winter finale, right after Peter MacLeish (whom the audience knows to be involved in the bombing) is sworn in as vice president, a sniper takes a shot at the president. Whom the bullet makes contact with, though, is unknown. In episode 11, the midseason premiere of Designated Survivor, it appears we will learn the answer to that mystery.

Since FBI agent Hannah Wells, played by Maggie Q, got a shot of her own off, it is pretty safe to assume that if Kirkman was hit, he will likely live (certainly, Sutherland is not being written off the show). However, if Kirkman is incapacitated for some time, MacLeish, who is now vice president, will ascend temporarily to the presidency. This could be a very dangerous scenario.

You can watch the final scene from Designated Survivor's midseason finale below:

Is Aaron a traitor?

Before the midseason finale, we learned that the Capitol bombing was based off a government-sponsored war game scenario. In "The Oath," Kirkman discovers that a senior officer in the White House likely saw the simulation, meaning there could be a traitor. This leads Kirkman to place his trusted adviser, Emily Rhodes, in charge of an investigation into the matter.

We eventually find out that the man who likely saw the bombing simulation was none other than current chief of staff Aaron Shore. While it is not certain that he had anything to do with the bombing, the revelation definitely has Rhodes concerned — especially since they have developed a bit of a romantic fling.

Aaron's true allegiance remains a mystery, but we should begin to get some answers in the midseason premiere.

Adan Canto as Aaron Shore and Kiefer Sutherland as Tom Kirkman Source: Ben Mark Holzberg/ABC

Who is behind the Capitol bombing?

While we know some of the players who were involved, or closely associated with, the Capitol bombing, we still have no idea what organization carried out the plan. In the midseason finale, we saw that MacLeish's wife is actually not so innocent, and seems to be fully aware of his connection to the attack. Could she have something to do with the bombing?

We will hopefully begin to learn the answers to some of these questions when Designated Survivor returns. For now, here is the synopsis for episode 11

The nation reels from the aftermath of the shooting on the steps of the Capitol while Emily struggles with the knowledge there may be a traitor in the White House. Meanwhile, FBI Agent Hannah Wells grapples with her decision to reveal what she knows about the conspiracy behind the Capitol bombing.

Need a little more Designated Survivor? Here is a promo teasing the latter part of the season:

Designated Survivor returns Wednesday, March 8 at 10 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

