Jetting off to Paris doesn't have to cost a fortune if you act quickly to take advantage of a great cheap airfare deal.

You can be walking on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées and checking out the Mona Lisa's smile yourself for just $390 round trip, if you live in select urban centers in the United States — and you act quickly.

Cheap flights to Paris are available from British Airways if you book ASAP

British Airways is offering a special deal right now on flights to Paris at 50% off of the normal price from 10 U.S. cities.

Conde Nast Traveler reported on the awesome deal, which is a significant savings, since flights to Paris are usually around $800 or more.

The major discount means if you live in certain cities, like Boston or New York, fares are around $390. That's a real deal, as it is just slightly more than what Airlines for America reported as the average cost of a domestic flight in 2015.

But you aren't flying domestic: You're going to Paris!

The cost from other major cities is still discounted, but is a little bit higher, with Conde Nast Traveler quoting prices at $414 round trip from Atlanta or Detroit, for example, and costs at about $430 from Houston or Los Angeles.

British Airways promises their advertised prices include "taxes, fees and carrier charges."

If you live in any major U.S. metropolitan area and you've been meaning to take advantage of the strong dollar and snack on baguettes by the river Seine, this may be the best deal you'll get for a long time.

How to get discounted Paris plane tickets

One of the best things about this deal is that the dates are flexible — so you can book your tickets for when you want to go to Paris (which, lets be real, is all the time) and not have to jump on a plane this weekend.

Conde Nast Traveler reports that the best way to book your flights is to visit Priceline, since not every flight available currently shows up on other search engines like Google Flights.

Once you are at the Priceline website, put in your destination — Paris! — and your origin city. To see the very best deals, input your desired dates and click the little box that says "Flexible Date" on the Priceline search page, so you can look at the prices on different travel dates and choose the cheapest.

You can also visit British Airways directly, where you will see that the airline is promoting prices as low as $371 from Boston if you visit Paris in May.

Everyone knows how wonderful it is to visit Paris in the springtime.

Sign up for The Payoff — your weekly crash course on how to live your best financial life. Additionally, for all your burning money questions, check out Mic’s credit, savings, career, investing and health care hubs for more information — that pays off.