Adele returned to the Grammy stage Sunday night opening the 59th annual award show, singing a live rendition of her emotional ballad and hit "Hello." You can watch a clip of the performance below.

Wearing a long black gown, the British songstress sang out to the crowd from the center of a ring of lights during her intimate set.

Adele won best pop solo performance for the song earlier in the evening. She is nominated for five awards this year, including album of the year for her third studio album, 25, and record of the year.

Many watching were caught up in their own feelings as they watched Adele perform and then tweeted about them.

Mic has ongoing coverage of the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. Please follow our main Grammy Awards hub here.