Well, this is one way to make sure people notice you.

To the 2017 Grammy Awards, Katy Perry showed up in a long, slinky sparkly dress designed by Tom Ford, making her look akin to a disco ball, with a long column of feathers at the end.

Katy Perry arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Source: Jordan Strauss/AP

She paired the dress with her new blond 'do, which unfortunately looked pretty unkempt, according to Twitter.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Katy Perry attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Source: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

And about that dress ... well ...

In contrast to her past looks, it's actually pretty tame. To the 2012 and 2015 Grammy Awards, she matched her sparkly dresses with her hair color.

Katy Perry at the 2012 Grammy Awards (L) and Perry at the 2015 Grammy Awards (R) Source: Getty Images

In 2014, she showed up covered in a bunch of musical notes.

Katy Perry at the 2014 Grammy Awards Source: Getty Images

And in 2013, she wore whatever this is.

Katy Perry at the 2013 Grammy Awards Source: Getty Images

So clearly, this is Perry taking a step back and changing up her look. With the singer set to perform during Sunday night's show, it'll be interesting to see if she changes into a more shocking look.