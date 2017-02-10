Right now, you can download the For Honor open beta on PS4, Xbox One and PC to get an idea of what the game is like before it comes out Tuesday, Feb. 14 The beta lasts through Sunday, Feb. 12 — so if you want to try it out, time is of the essence.

The For Honor open beta started at 9 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, Feb 9. It lasts until 5 p.m. Eastern on Sunday. That means you still have a couple of days left to try out the game and decide whether it's worth paying for the full experience.

For Honor open beta: Tips and tricks for getting started

