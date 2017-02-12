The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are being held this weekend, celebrating the best in music. Adele, Beyoncé, the Weeknd and Daft Punk are among the artists expected to hit the stage during the festivities airing Sunday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m Eastern on CBS.

How long will the Grammys last?

The awards ceremony is expected to last three hours and 30 minutes, so it will end at 11:30 p.m. Eastern, according to the show's website.

Beyoncé performs at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in 2015. Source: John Shearer/AP

The biggest night in music will be hosted by The Late Late Show's James Corden.

If you need to catch up on everything Grammy-related, you can check out the full list of nominees here. Also, here is a more extensive list of performers expected Sunday night. And here's why these artists may skip out on the festivities altogether this weekend.

