Tweets may be silent, but President Donald Trump's impassioned digital vomit speaks volumes.

Linguists and data analysts have extensively examined Trump's tweets, determining that the president is alarmingly effective at emotionally manipulating his audience through messages that sound more like whiny texts than White House dispatches.

It's almost as if you can hear the incensed missives spewing from Trump's ovoid orange maw as you scroll through his tweets, which alternate between all-caps yelling and repeated exclamation marks.

What does @realDonaldTrump's feed read like if you remove every statement that's not turned up to 11? Read on, friends. We created a list of every all-caps word and phrase Trump has tweeted since Election Day.

It's a poem of sorts. You can even sing the list to a tune! Some recommended songs include "We Didn't Start the Fire," "Eleanor Rigby," "Everybody Wants to Rule the World," "The Star Spangled Banner" and "Bad and Boujee."

One quick thought: Do you think Trump knows how to use caps lock, or does he tirelessly hold down the shift key for each character? Gosh, that must take a lot of time away from tuning into intelligence briefings. Anyway, here it is:

WAY DOWN!

WALL

SO DANGEROUS!

FAKE NEWS

LAWFARE

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!

LIVE

FAKE NEWS

INNOVATION

JOBS

EASY D!

THANK YOU!!

FAKE NEWS

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN

VERY CAREFULLY

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

FAKE NEWS

SAME

GET SMART

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

NOW!

FAKE NEWS

PUT ON NOTICE

NO FEDERAL FUNDS?

BAN

VERY IMPORTANT DECISION!

MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!

NOW

FAKE NEWS

DISHONEST

FAKE NEWS!

ALWAYS ALWAYS

NOW!

TRAITOR

VOTER FRAUD

NATIONAL SECURITY

FAKE NEWS

GREAT

THANK YOU

TOGETHER

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN

TO ALL AMERICANS

BUY AMERICAN & HIRE AMERICAN

THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES — THE WORK BEGINS

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

TRUMP

FAKE NEWS

WRONG

APOLOGIZE

IT WILL CHANGE!!!!

INTELLIGENCE INSIDERS NOW CLAIM THE TRUMP DOSSIER IS "A COMPLETE FRAUD!"

VERY

FAKE NEWS!

FAKE NEWS

FAKE NEWS

FAKE NEWS

I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA — NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!

"A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE."

FAKE NEWS — A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!

BILLION

$1BILLION

WORLD!

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN

GREAT SHOW!

THEY SAW A MOVEMENT LIKE NEVER BEFORE

PASSION

NO WAY!

FAR BETTER!

BLAME

JANUARY ELEVENTH

AMERICA

INNOVATION & JOB CREATION

“CRAZY”

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

TO ALL AMERICANS

NOT!

THE HIGHEST LEVEL IN MORE THAN 15 YEARS!

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

ALL

NO WAY!

NOTHING

PEOPLE

“DRAIN THE SWAMP”

GENERALS

ADMIRALS

FAR LESS MONEY

HE IS A GREAT GUY!

“THANK YOU ALABAMA AND THE SOUTH”

THANK YOU FLORIDA!

BUY AMERICAN

HIRE AMERICAN

“MOVEMENT”

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

WE

JOHN WON!

ENJOY!

FAKE NEWS!

NOTHING

ZERO TIME!

GREAT

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

THANK YOU IOWA!

THE UNITED STATES IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS

WRONG!

CALLED ME

THANK YOU!

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN

NO QUESTION THAT

MAKING PROGRESS

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

ONLY

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

OUR GREAT SUPPORTERS

GREAT, GREAT, GREAT

BAD

ALL

FAR FROM OVER!

GO FLORIDA!

POLLS!

MOVEMENT!

VOTE TODAY!

TODAY WE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Feb. 11, 2017, 1:05 p.m.: This story has been updated.