The burn ward has a new entrant: Piers Morgan.

While appearing on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday, hot mess journalist Piers Morgan tried to defend President Donald Trump's executive order banning travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States.

In a clip from Friday's show, Maher confronts Morgan by saying that a Hillary Clinton administration probably wouldn't have the same epic list of disasters — the Muslim ban, Betsy DeVos, just to name a couple — that Trump's administration currently does. When Maher brings up the de facto Muslim ban, Morgan objects.

"There is no Muslim ban," Morgan says. The panel then erupts and yells at the British former Celebrity Apprentice contestant, before he adds, "Eighty-five percent of the world's Muslims were not affected."

While Morgan has gone to great lengths to defend his friend Trump, he's actually flat-out contradicting Trump, who admitted his executive order was a ban on Twitter Jan. 30. The day prior on Fox News, Rudy Giuliani admitted that Trump asked him how to implement a Muslim ban legally.

After Morgan defended the ban by saying there was no ban, Australian comedian Jim Jeffries cut in and said, "Oh, fuck off! It's a fucking Muslim ban!"

"Hitler didn't kill the Jews on the first day, he worked up to it!" Jeffries said. After Morgan decried Jeffries' "hysteria," Jeffries responded, "You just like that you won The Apprentice and you have a famous friend, mate."

Saturday morning, while Morgan was still in bed applying lotion to his burn, J.K. Rowling tweeted about how satisfying it was to see Morgan on the receiving end of Jeffries' taunts.

Morgan responded with one of the lamest comebacks possible: "This is why I've never read a single word of Harry Potter." Though he said he's never read a word of Potter, he once wrote a lengthy takedown of Lance Armstrong comparing the athlete to uber-villain Lord Voldemort.

"Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bullshit on live TV?" Rowling responded.

Rowling ended the back and forth by writing, "If only you'd read Harry Potter, you'd know the downside of sucking up to the biggest bully in school is getting burned alive."

And just as if she were playing a casual game of Mortal Kombat, shade queen Rowling decided to finish Piers Morgan: She posted a picture of her winning an award for book of the year at the British Book Awards over an autobiography of Piers Morgan.